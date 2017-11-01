Washington D.C. is Swarming With Unaccountable Parasites

In theory, Americans should be proud of their national capital and all the important work that gets done there. In theory.
In reality, our nation’s capital is an utter cesspool of self-serving, unethical and unaccountable parasites. We all know it and, even worse, it’s probably a hundred times more grotesque than we can imagine. A distressingly high number of people attracted to this swamp don’t go there to do good public work or help the American people. They go in order to enrich themselves at our expense.
A particularly degenerate strain of D.C. cretin is the lobbyist. These people swarm into Washington to influence the purse-strings of the U.S. government and funnel as much American treasure as possible in the direction of their clients, including Wall Street oligarchs, defense contractors and barbaric foreign monarchies like Saudi Arabia. We’re told that Washington D.C. exists specifically to protect and benefit the American public, yet the average citizen is the one constituency which has virtually no actual representation there. Helping the vulnerable doesn’t pay very well.
Over the past couple of days, I’ve be reading political stories describing the “beltway buzz” in the aftermath of the Paul Manafort and Rick Gates indictments. I’ve found these articles quite instructive. The common theme is that hordes of the shady crooks who operate in D.C., and add absolutely zero value to society, are panicking that their gravy train of legalized corruption may be coming to an end.
To see what I mean, let’s examine two recently published articles. First from Politico:
Washington lobbyists who represent foreign powers have taken comfort for decades in the fact that the Justice Department rarely goes after them for potentially breaking the law. That all changed on Monday.
The two-tier justice system works quite nicely for D.C. crooks.
The news of Tony Podesta’s resignation from his namesake firm and indictment of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates sent K Street scrambling, as lobbyists rushed to make sure they’re in compliance with the rules. The developments also renewed calls for Congress to pass legislation beefing up the Justice Department’s enforcement of the law, which lawmakers in both parties have derided for lacking teeth.
“Firms are going to be even more careful than they have been in the past in the foreign lobbying arena,” said Trent Lott, the former Senate majority leader who’s now a lobbyist at Squire Patton Boggs, where his foreign clients have included Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Prosecutions of violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act — which requires lobbyists who represent foreign governments, political parties and other groups seeking to influence American foreign policy to register with the Justice Department — are rare. And it’s not clear whether the Justice Department will follow special counsel Robert Mueller’s lead and start cracking down on foreign lobbying violations.
The DOJ unit dedicated to enforcing FARA is small, and has focused in the past on prodding lobbyists to comply with the law voluntarily, rather than going after them by pressing criminal charges. Mueller’s willingness to indict Manafort and Gates instead of just hounding them to file has struck fear into lobbyists that they could be next.
If you’re a D.C. power player, you get asked politely to follow the law. Must be nice.
“It used to be [that the Justice Department would work with you to become compliant,” said another foreign lobbyist, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. “Now there’s a fear that they’ll just prosecute you.”
Oh, the horror. They might “just prosecute you” like a common peasant.
But the bar for criminal prosecution is high. Under the law, prosecutors can go after lobbyists only for willful violation of the law — a tough standard to prove.
“Policy makers are here to serve the interests of the American people, so we need to know when someone is pushing the priorities of a foreign interest,” Grassley said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen time and again how lobbyists of foreign principals skirt existing disclosure laws to conceal their clients’ identities and agendas.”
But Lott said he wouldn’t hold his breath waiting for Congress to pass the legislation, especially with President Donald Trump still pushing to move a tax reform bill by the end of the year.
“There’s not much of anything happening right now in Congress, to be perfectly frank,” Lott said.
Of course not. Criminals run the place and they’re not going to prosecute themselves.
Now let’s turn to a few nuggets from a similarly themed BuzzFeed piece:
WASHINGTON – The threat of serving hard time for failing to disclose foreign lobbying work is rattling Washington’s multi-billion dollar influence industry following Monday’s 12-count indictment against Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates.
And although the charges have largely been seen as a blow to the White House, Monday’s actions by special prosecutor Robert Mueller also sent shivers down the spines of Washington’s lobbyists, both Democrats and Repulicans.
“It’s a swampy place, and the swampy stink knows no partisan allegiance,” said one senior Democratic congressional aide.
A September 2016 report by the Justice Department’s inspector general identified a series of problems with how DOJ had handled FARA cases in the past. There was disagreement within the department about what types of cases should be prosecuted, the inspector general’s office found, and the FBI felt DOJ attorneys were slow in reviewing FARA cases and reluctant to sign off on criminal charges. The report also found that the FBI and local federal prosecutors reported feeling frustrated at being overruled by attorneys from the National Security Division about cases that they believed were worth pursuing.
Hold on a minute, what the heck is the “National Security Division” and why is it preventing rank and file FBI agents from prosecuting criminal lobbyists?
So that’s how the law works for D.C. lobbyists. Let’s now examine what happens if you’re a protester who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time during Donald’s Trump inauguration.
What follows are some very disturbing excerpts from a must read article published in The Nation, The Prosecution of Inauguration-Day Protesters Is a Threat to Dissent:
Late next month, the first mass trial will be held for some of the roughly 200 people facing years—or even decades—in prison after being arrested during an anti-capitalist, anti-fascist protest that took place on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration. The “J20” cases, as they are known, offer a glimpse at the treatment of dissent in this country, and the story they tell is one of overreach and criminalization. Defense lawyers have described the government’s approach as “unprecedented,” its indictments as “littered with fatal irremediable defects.” Sam Menefee-Libey of the DC Legal Posse, a group of activists who provide support to the defendants, was more blunt, criticizing the cases as “blatant political prosecutions” designed to “chill resistance.”
The story of the J20 protesters should frighten anyone concerned about the future of both free assembly and dissent in the United States. The charges—which include felony rioting, inciting or urging others to riot, conspiracy to riot, and property destruction—all stem from the same mass arrest, during which police indiscriminately swept up protesters, journalists, and legal observers. What makes the charges all the more troubling is that prosecutors then failed to allege that the bulk of defendants did anything specifically unlawful; rather, merely being at the protest was a crime.
A case in point: The prosecution charged all of the defendants (at one point numbering 214) with breaking the same windows. Prosecutors, of course, know that 200 people cannot break the same windows. But the logic of the case dictates that the defendants’ mere presence at a protest during which property damage occurred makes them guilty…
Few people dispute that property destruction took place during the march. Some individuals smashed windows, including those of a Bank of America branch and a limousine; prosecutors allege that there was more than $100,000 in property damage and that six police officers received minor injuries. Where things get thorny is that many of the people who have been charged did not commit property damage or violence but have been deemed guilty by their mere presence at the protest.
The problems began during the arrests themselves—arrests deemed so troubling that the ACLU has brought a lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) accusing its members of using excessive force, making unconstitutional arrests, and more.
Among the controversial practices police engaged in that day, lawyers and observers say, was a tactic called “kettling.” Kettling is a form of indiscriminate mass arrest, wherein police block off a given area and arrest everyone within it. To be lawful, an arrest requires probable cause based on individual suspicion. Yet, inevitably, this heavy-handed tactic often sweeps up other protesters and bystanders whose only offense was their physical proximity to the alleged crime. Indeed, a report on the inauguration by the DC Office of Police Complaints noted that “it seems that proximity to the area where property damage occurred was a primary factor” in the arrests.
The mass arrests gave birth to the next government overreach, mass “felony riot” charges against those arrested. Felony rioting carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, and applies when the alleged riot results in more than $5,000 in property damage. This is opposed to misdemeanor rioting, which can get you only 180 days in jail.
Attorneys who have long represented protesters in DC report never having encountered mass felony charges stemming from a protest before. Not the least of the reasons is that it’s difficult to produce enough evidence to sustain felony charges against dozens—or in this case, some 200—people. Yet, rather than backing down, prosecutors expanded the case by filing additional charges, and, in April, a grand jury returned a superseding indictment that added inciting or urging to riot and conspiracy to riot to the list of crimes. These new charges brought the number of felony counts up from one to eight and the amount of time defendants could face from 10 years to more than 70 years in prison.
The government’s overarching theory, then, seems to be one of guilt by association. Or that, as Assistant US Attorney Jennifer Kerkhoff asserted during a hearing about dismissing the charges, it is “the group that is the danger, the group that is criminal.” Thus one need not have committed an act of vandalism as an individual; just being present at the protest makes one guilty. (The DoJ declined to comment for this story, as the cases are currently pending.)
Among those swept up in this overbroad approach was a group of at least seven journalists who were covering the J20 protests. While prosecutors ultimately dismissed the felony rioting charges against the bulk of the journalists nearly as quickly as they were filed, two journalists remain in the crosshairs: Aaron Cantú, then a freelancer who has published with The Nation and The Intercept, and Alexei Wood, who livestreamed the event. In April a grand jury brought a superseding indictment of eight felony charges against both reporters along with the other defendants. They face as many as 70 years in prison, possibly more.
The indictment against Cantú deploys the same guilt-by-association approach that mars the entire case. Per prosecutors, Cantú moved in proximity to the march—something that would be necessary in order for him to do his job as a journalist. But prosecutors have additional evidence against Cantú: He wore the color black.
Donate bitcoins: 35DBUbbAQHTqbDaAc5mAaN6BqwA2AxuE7G
Follow me on Twitter.
10 thoughts on “Washington D.C. is Swarming With Unaccountable Parasites”
Very disturbing. And accurate.
No surprise here ! Keep on keeping on !!
Unfortunately, there’s no law against being charged with a bogus crime or being sued for a bogus reason, either. Let’s just hope that the courts’/juries’ decisions are more sensible.
Also, “willful violation” clauses are the reason why Wall Street CEOs and other corporate execs are seldom prosecuted: they can just plead incompetance.
Honey, how are you going to run for congress in Idaho? Don’t you live in Colorado? I read the article on the app for voting. How soon could that be debated in congress with or without you? Or is it a political affiliation one needs to have a candidate ascribe to use it? Lobbyists are vipers. It’s a viper den! .
Interesting article as always Michael. You are superficially dealing with two themes, but I think there is a deeper take on it. So you have lobbyists, as a group/class, who are treated with deference and reluctance to prosecute serious (in terms of damage done) crimes – until this week apparently, with Mueller’s blatant deflection arrests; and you have protesters, as a group, being swept up in arrests that evidently impact basically innocent bystanders. So are you dealing with the issue of ‘groups’ and their treatment here, or is this a matter of the fair application of existing law? It strikes me that the problems really begin when we start treating law and order issues in terms of group identity at all – whichever side of the fence you fall on here. I personally thought a lot of the ‘protest’ around the inauguration was moronic (and I do not consider myself ‘right wing’). I equally consider the prosecutions by Mueller this week as moronic, and obviously outside his given remit of ‘Russian influence in 2016’. So unlike your ostensible take, at least by implication, it does not interest me that ‘lobbyists’ as a group get preferential treatment; what actually bothers me is that individual criminals are not pursued (whatever the reason, perceived or actual group membership or not), and that innocent individuals are pursued (again, for whatever reason – even if alleged group membership is the deal). I suspect you may agree Michael, but your article left me wondering if this deeper point was really being addressed. The application of justice needs to be blind to identity politics, of whatever flavour, and invoking identity politics of the flavour you dislike at the same time as decrying its use in cases you support surely just muddies the waters. Db
In light of the fact that Mueller is about as trustworthy as a hungry Pit Viper, I’m not holding my breath on any of this to amount to anything more than political gamesmanship. Which is all it will amount to when it’s all said and done.
Keep in mind that the ONLY reason the underhanded dealings of Manafort and Gates came to light (ostensibly) is because of the absurd Russia investigation. Which by the way uncovered nothing of any consequence regarding them and the new Bogeyman known as Russia. Which is now a toothless old Bear digging around in dumpsters looking for scraps.
Manafort and Gates sloppy and transparent offshore banking activities made them easy targets for the Foxes overseeing the hen house to use them for more political posturing.
This is nothing more and nothing less than Gangsters versus Gangsters.
I pose the question again America, do “We the People” need Washington D.C. and Wall St. are these regions of corruption necessary for the rest of us to exist?
“Washington D.C. Is Swarming With Unaccountable Parasites”…And I hear that the lobbyists are also very bad. Especially Mr. AIPAC Norm Brownstein, Hyatt, Farber & Schreck .Russia, Russia, Russia??? C’mon! And the Government of Israel is the ONLY country exempt from FARA / Foreign Agent Registration Act. For some reason… That’s like having Harvey Weinstein & Bill Cosby chaperone the church camp retreat. Peace. Mark J. Novitsky
Politico is incorrect in stating that someone can only be prosecuted for a willful violation of the law, which comes as no surprise, because being judicially incorrect is a Washington, Politco hallmark.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/22/611
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/22/612
I’m convinced that virtually all law professors, judges, and politicians, bribed the universities for their degrees. There is no other explanation, oh wait! Covering for Clinton corruption, that has systematically ensnared virtually everyone in Washington, and the DNC, that could be an explanation.
The Clintons live by one standard, and the rest of America lives by another standard. They even imprison innocent people, simply for publicly critisizing Clinton corruption, which just happened to former Trump advisor, for telling the truth, and not knowing what Mueller had expected him to add to the truth. Baby George Papadapolous was recently a victim of the Clinton Mueller crime racket.
“We Have Very High Standards. We Have Double Standards.”- The Deep State Establishment
In this shining beacon on the hill, we cherish our demockery. We have turned tyranny, fascism, hypocrisy, treason bribery, and high crimes into an art form, a blood sport, and a national past time. We have corrupted nearly every institution in America. We are the gangrenous deep state, backed by the parastic central bank, and defended by the military industrial complex:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_defense_contractors
We have no credibility. We don’t need it. We wouldn’t have publicly supported Hillary Clinton if we did.
David Stockman reported that Baby George Papdopalous is the latest victim of the pro-crime, pro- Hillary, anti-Trump Mueller character assassination, destroyer of a God given life for stating that he had met a person prior to the Trump campaign began, which is completely true, his only crime was that he did not add to that that he was asked to join the Trump campaign prior to the commencement of the Trump campaign. He has commited no crime other than violating the wishes of Mueller for attempting to find dirt on Hillary Clinton, and wishing to assist Donald Trump.
http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/mueller-mugs-america-the-case-of-baby-george-papadopoulos/
The LVPD, have changed their story three times, despite having transcribed and recorded time tables of the entire Life is Beautiful Massacre.
Robert Mueller realizes that the entire world would see the blood on his hands, if in fact, they weren’t covered in dirt concealing the visibility of the blood. His only remaining move is to go after anyone that has supported Trump, and may know any Russian person, whether they are connected with the Russian government or not, because Robert Mueller was fully aware of the Clinton Plutonium One Russian contract, because Robert Mueller was involved in the illegal transport of the plutonium to the Russians for the Clinton, Uranium One deal, and has silenced a witness of Uranium One bribery dealings.
Reported by Shepard Ambellus on Intellhub and featured on Zero Hedge:
“(S/Rel Russia) Action request: Embassy Moscow is requested to alert at the highest appropriate level the Russian Federation that FBI Director Mueller plans to deliver the HEU sample once he arrives to Moscow on September 21. Post is requested to convey information in paragraph 5 with regard to chain of custody, and to request details on Russian Federation’s plan for picking up the material. Embassy is also requested to reconfirm the April 16 understanding from the FSB verbally that we will have no problem with the Russian Ministry of Aviation concerning Mueller’s September 21 flight clearance.”
https://www.intellihub.com/hillary-clinton-requested-fbi-dir-mueller-deliver-highly-enriched-uranium-russians/
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-19/hillary-clinton-told-fbis-mueller-deliver-uranium-russians-2009-secret-plane-side-ta
It’s over Mueller.
https://rebel0007com.wordpress.com/2017/11/01/we-have-very-high-standards-we-have-double-standards-the-deep-state-establishment/
Bull $#!+ Mueller!
I do declare, Christopher Wray, you’re glowing.
It must be from the plutonium.
The new FBI director, also appears to be linked to the Plutonium One Deal, just based on his location, his career at King and Spalding, where he worked in the Government Investigations, and Special Investigations division which is a whit collar criminal defense team out of the King and Spalding Law Firm in Atlanta where Christopher Wray worked from 2005-2017.
According to Wikipedia:
“Wray joined King & Spalding in 2005 as a litigation partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C. and Atlanta offices. Wray represented several Fortune 100 companies and chaired the King & Spalding Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.[20] During his time at King & Spalding, Wray acted as New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s personal attorney during the Bridgegate scandal.[“21][22]
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik
i/Christopher_A._Wray
WANO, the World Association of Nuclear Operators also has an office in Atlanta and in Moscow, London, Tokyo, Paris, and Hong Kong.
When I see a calamity of coincidences, I see a cover up, collusion, and something acting behind the scenes.
We know that Mueller was in fact a mule that transported plutonium for the Clinton’s to Russia.
Unfortunately, local governments are frequently equally or even more corrupt than Washington. You know that Michael. If you abolish the federal government, you will merely wind up with thousands of corrupt, tyrranical local governments, accountable to nobody, within miles of your home.
How does a grand jury indict a journalist? Is it a rubber stamp grand jury?